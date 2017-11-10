Baby left inside idling, unlocked car, woman arrested say police

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman in Greenwood was arrested after police say she left her baby alone in an idling car with the doors unlocked.

Niria Abadia, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child by Greenwood Police on Thursday.

A Greenwood Police parking enforcement officer found the car – with the engine on – in a parking space behind the Buenavista Café according to a post on the department Facebook page.

We’re told a baby was inside the car screaming and crying and the doors were unlocked. The parking officer searched for the driver for about 20 minutes before calling for other GPD officers.

Greenwood Police say they found Abadia in the kitchen of the restaurant. She claimed she had only been inside the business for a few minutes to unload some things from her car.

Police say the parking officer had found the car running previously with a child asleep inside the vehicle. Abadia was given a warning that time for leaving her child in a car – with the engine on – and the doors unlocked.