Wrong license plate leads police to drug arrest in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Berkeley County woman is out of jail after authorities found drugs in her car following a traffic stop.

Jammie Miller Litchfield, 37, of Moncks Corner was charged with of possession of methamphetamine less than one gram.

On Tuesday, November 7, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near Church of God Road and North Highway 17-A after the license plate on a Mustang was determined to be that for a Chevrolet Silverado.

Officers detected “a strong odor of burning marijuana,” according to a news release.

We’re told Litchfield said that she did not know why the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana but she couldn’t smell it due to being congested.

After searching the vehicle, authorities found a clear bag of a crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine.

Litchfield was arrested and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing. She was granted a $10,000 surety bond and was released after posting bond.