UberEATS delivery service launches in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, November 9, UberEATS will launch in Charleston, offering food delivery with menus from more than 70 restaurants, including Pawpaw, Poogan’s Smokehouse, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Cafe Framboise, Juliet, CO, Crave Kitchen and Cocktails, and Coleman Public House.

The UberEATS app is free to download and has been built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride. Starting tomorrow, Charleston residents can open the UberEATS app, order food from a great restaurant, and have it delivered at Uber speed. Hungry customers can track their order right in the app, get an upfront delivery time, and use the same account they use to take rides. For $5 off your first two UberEATS orders, enter the promo code EATSCHS in the app.

UberEATS also gives Charleston restaurant partners and driver partners more options. Restaurants can tap into the Uber delivery network to expand their businesses and reach a new network of potential customers. Driver partners have access to even more flexible earning opportunities.

UberEATS is available globally in more than 70 cities, bringing millions of people the right food, for right now–at the tap of a button.

Here’s how UberEATS works:

Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android Login with your Uber account Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu Pay with your card on file Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you.

To find a participating restaurant near you, click here.