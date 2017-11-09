UberEATS arrives in Charleston

Published:

The food delivery business will get a makeover Thursday when UberEATS launches in Charleston.

The app allows users to order food from dozens of local restaurants with the push of a button.

More than 70 area restaurants are participating, including Pawpaw, Poogan’s Smokehouse, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Cafe Framboise, Juliet, CO, Crave Kitchen and Cocktails, and Coleman Public House.

Hungry customers can track their orders right to their doors, and use the same account to catch rides.

UberEATS is already available in more than 70 cities worldwide.

The company is offering a $5 discount on your first two orders with the promo code: EATSCHS.

