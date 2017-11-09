TSA announces screening process for some electronic devices

By Published:
Credit: NBC News

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)-The Transportation Security Administration is working to step up security with stronger screening procedures for airports in South Carolina.

Passengers boarding planes will soon be asked to remove any electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags, the devices will then be put into a bin without anything on the top or bottom of it.
Officials said this process will help TSA officers get a clearer X-ray image.

Thursday morning, officials will hold a demonstration showing the new screening process for those electronic devices.

That will happen at 10:00 a.m. at the Charleston International Airport.

