South Carolina state lawmaker arrested on assault charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged with assaulting a fellow legislator.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday that Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan was arrested on a third-degree assault charge involving Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

Govan and Cobb-Hunter were arguing May 11 about a proposal to consolidate Orangeburg school districts.

A sheriff’s report last week said a Statehouse security officer saw Govan try to grab or push Cobb-Hunter.

She said she held out her hand to keep Govan away and he grabbed her wrist and twisted. She said she had to use ice on it for two days to deal with swelling.

Govan has disputed her account.

House Speaker Jay Lucas admonished both lawmakers after saying his review could not determine what happened.

