Search is on for suspect in Orangeburg convenience store robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the robbery of a convenience store, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say investigators were called to the First Stop Food Mart just after 9 p.m. on November 8 when a clerk reported the robbery.

The clerk told investigators a male wearing a grey hoodie and dark grey pants entered the on Old Number Six Highway business while pointing a weapon at him.

After the gunman took a small amount of cash, he fled out of the front door. Security video shows he ran to a waiting vehicle parked across Old Number Six on Camden Road.

If anyone has any information on this robbery, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.