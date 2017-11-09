Seabrook Island man charged with soliciting sex from minor, faces bond judge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Seabrook Island who authorities say tried to lure an underage teenage girl into having sex, faced a bond court judge Thursday afternoon.

Bond was set at $25,000 for James Edward Jones, 69, of Seabrook Island on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jones was arrested November 8 by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Detectives say the 69-year-old communicated with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl in an online chatroom. The person turned out to be an undercover detective.

We’re told Jones asked her to engage in sexual activity multiple times despite knowing the girl’s age.

