Scout Boats’ South Carolina expansion brings 370 new jobs to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Three hundred-seventy new jobs are headed to Summerville thanks to a company expansion.

Scout Boats will celebrate the groundbreaking on Tuesday, November 14 of the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Dorchester County, South Carolina.

The company designs and manufactures luxury coastal fishing boats.

We’re told multiple new boat models are being added to its product catalog. The planned expansion will result in $10.9 million in capital investment and 370 new jobs to the Summerville area.

The company announced in April 2017 that it was expanding its operations in South Carolina.

South Carolina and Dorchester County will celebrate Scout’s groundbreaking with a welcome reception at the project site on November 14, at 3 p.m. Scout will welcome Jennifer Fletcher, South Carolina Deputy Secretary of Commerce, as well as Jay Byars, Chair of the Dorchester County Council, who will each be speaking at the event.

The ceremony will be at the cul-de-sac on Spaniel Lane in Summerville. From Highway 78, turn on Deming Way. Then turn right on Spaniel Lane and proceed to the end of the road. This will dead-end at the property and construction site where the ceremony will be held.