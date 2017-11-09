SC gov candidates jockey for attention at Steve Bannon event

By Published:
Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – When Steve Bannon receives the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at The Citadel this week, he’ll be in the company of three South Carolina gubernatorial hopefuls who’d love his backing or, at the very least, not his opposition.

The former White House strategist is being honored Friday at The Citadel Republican Society’s Patriot dinner.

He’ll be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster and his top two challengers for the GOP nomination. Former state labor chief Catherine Templeton confirmed to The Associated Press that she’s introducing Bannon. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has also told AP he’s looking forward to attending.

Bannon hasn’t made an endorsement in the race, but Templeton says they’ve stayed in touch since the Trump administration courted her for a U.S. Labor Department post. McMaster has the president’s backing.

