Open house to discuss highway 41 corridor improvements

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC – Charleston County Transportation Development will hold a Public Information Open House on November 13th to provide details to the community on the Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the project, the environmental review process and the estimated project schedule. The meeting will be in an open house format; no formal presentation will be made.

Date: Monday, November 13

Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Open house

Location: Park West Gym, 1251 Park West Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

For those who are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can go online beginning November 13th to view all of the meeting materials and leave a comment on the project.

To accommodate an increase in traffic volume, Charleston County, the Town of Mount Pleasant, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are partnering to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along Highway 41. As a designated hurricane evacuation route and key corridor in and out of Mount Pleasant, Highway 41 will continue to experience significant use and increased traffic congestion.

Goals for Highway 41 Corridor Improvements:

Improve capacity along the corridor;

Improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians and commuters;

Provide improved capacity at the intersection of Highway 41 and U.S. 17; and

Complete the Gregorie Ferry Road connector.