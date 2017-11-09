Normal traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for a suspect following a high-speed chase in Mount Pleasant, Wednesday night.

The vehicle was being driven by a black male with small twists in his hair, with a headlight out. The vehicle was a red Suzuki bearing the SC tag GIZ921, traveling from Wingo Way and made a left turn onto Mathis Ferry.

The Suzuki began to gain speed and pull away while the officer was making evasive movements. The vehicle drove on the opposite lane of the road, pulling around an SUV.

After coming around the traffic circle the Suzuki crashed on the left side of Mathis Ferry.

The officer stated upon the crash that he could not see anyone in the driver side of the vehicle.

After several authorities showed up to scan the perimeter they could not locate the suspect.

The plate came back to a Jashua Burnetter from Goose Creek. Goose Creek PD advised that the vehicle may be involved in a Breach of Trust situation, however no charges have been filed at this time.

Upon inventory of the vehicle, a glass cylindrical pipe with brillo and white residue inside of it. Brillo and a green plant like material was found also.

The suspect is still out there and the investigation is still on going.

