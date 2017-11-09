Mayor Riley honored with Global Vision Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley was honored with an award from the Columbia World Affairs Council, Wednesday evening.

Riley was presented with the 2017 Global Vision Award at a black-tie gala at the Columbia Marriott on Wednesday, November 8.

The reception began at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner at 7:45 p.m.

This is the 24th year the Columbia World Affairs Council has presented the award.

Organizers of the event say it is presented to a leader whose contributions have made a significant impact on South Carolina to help project the state globally.

First elected Mayor of Charleston in December 1975, Riley served for ten terms — which ended on January 11, 2016. He is currently a professor of American Government and Public Policy at The Citadel. The position has been endowed and named for him.

The 74-year-old graduated from The Citadel in 1964.