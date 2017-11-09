Man arrested after threatening to blow up bank

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Police say a man threatened to blow up a bank in South Carolina when he wasn’t able to open an account with a declined check.

The Herald reports Rock Hill police arrested 28-year-old Brian Ritter at a BB&T Bank on Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to a police report, a bank employee said Ritter got angry and yelled, “Maybe I should blow up this place.” He was applying to open an account with a check the bank had declined. Patrons and employees became alarmed and called police.

Ritter also has a drug court warrant in Ocean County, New Jersey. He was cited for disorderly conduct and placed on hold for Ocean County officials, who told police they would move to extradite him.

It’s unclear if Ritter has a lawyer.