Light Up with Holiday Spirit at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will light up with holiday spirit on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 6 p.m. on Belk Drive. The evening will include a spectacular laser light show, live musical performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra and Showstoppers from Musical Theater Center, giveaways from Towne Centre, the magical lighting of the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and a visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.

Guests can enjoy wine and beer from Wine Cellar Wine and Gifts as well as snacks from Napa Mount Pleasant, Burtons Grill, P.F. Chang’s, Dave N Dubs Hot Dogs, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, Trolly Dolly Treats and Holy City Popcorn.

Children and families can also enjoy a jump castle, face painting and arts and crafts, courtesy of Art-Vark Palette.

“The tradition continues with the most magical evening of the season,” said Kathi Herrmann, Marketing Director. “For our 11th annual holiday lighting event you can expect an incredible laser light show, tons of prizes, live music and the jolly man of the hour, Santa Claus. Lights Up is perfect for the whole family!”

As part of this year’s Lights Up, Towne Centre is hosting a special fundraiser to benefit March of Dimes, which works to end premature birth and other problems that threaten our babies. March of Dimes volunteers will be selling glow-in-the-dark necklaces and bracelets so all event guests can also Light Up!

Lights Up will be emceed by Y102.5’s Brian Cleary who will be giving away prizes from Towne Centre stores, such as Belk, Apricot Lane, Athleta, Atlanta Bread, Arhaus, Burtons Grill, CycleBar, European Wax Center, Grimaldi’s, Hairy Winston Pet Boutique, Las Olas, Lily Rain, Napa Mount Pleasant, Qdoba, Pandora, Sandals Nails, Soft Surroundings, StylExchange, Versona, Vestique, Wine Cellar Wine and Gifts and Young Plantations.