Gun seized during traffic stop

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 8th, Officers noticed the operator of a 2015 Chrysler 200 driving over the double line on Ranger Drive and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the officers had the passenger step out of the Chrysler.

While the passenger was out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated from the traffic stop. Officers then pursued the suspect vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle on Martha Drive while it was still in motion. The driver was apprehended. A semi-automatic Glock handgun was located on the driver side floorboard.

Rashawn Lamar Bradley, of Houston Street, was arrested for Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

The passenger was arrested for Simple Possession of Marijuana.

