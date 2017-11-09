Georgetown Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather concerns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Veterans Day Parade in Georgetown County planned for Thursday, November 9 has been canceled.

Organizers say the cancellation is due to inclement weather.

The parade was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. — starting at Front Street in downtown Georgetown. Martin J. Alfonsi, Departing Adjutant of American Legion Post 114 was the scheduled Grand Marshal.

A storm system is expected to bring a steady rain into the Georgetown area today that will continue throughout the evening which prompted the cancellation.

Organizers ask that you make plans to participate in the Christmas Parade — which is scheduled for December 2.

