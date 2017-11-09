Former baseball coach Jack Leggett named honorary alumnus of Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jackson “Jack” S. Leggett, Clemson University’s former head baseball coach, has been named an honorary alumnus of Clemson. Leggett coached the Tiger’s baseball team for 22 years.

With a total of 1,332 wins throughout his career as a coach, Leggett ranks 10th all-time among Division I baseball coaches.A University of Maine graduate, Leggett took over as head coach of the Clemson team in 1994 and led the team to 955 wins and six appearances in the College World Series during his 22 years.

Leggett began his Clemson coaching career in 1992 as assistant head coach and recruiting director under Bill Wilhelm and was recognized as a major contributor to the team’s success. In both 1992 and 1993, the team was ranked in the final Top 20. In 1993, the team took the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament title.

For all of his accomplishments, Leggett was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January 2014.

During his time as head coach, Leggett and the team regularly held a Youth Baseball Camp, visited children at Greenville Children’s Hospital and read to elementary schoolchildren. Leggett was also a frequent speaker to youth groups.

The Honorary Alumnus designation was presented to Leggett in Clemson’s football stadium, Memorial Stadium, prior to the Wake Forest game by alumni board President Col. Sandy Edge and President-Elect Mike Dowling.

Honorary alumni are selected by the Alumni Association Honors and Awards Committee on the basis of outstanding service, lifelong devotion and loyalty to Clemson University or the Clemson Alumni Association. Nominations for 2018 Honorary Alumni are currently open. To nominate a deserving person, to review past honorees or to view the award guidelines, visit the Clemson Alumni website at alumni.clemson.edu/awards-and-honors/honorary-alumni.