Cyclist dead following accident with vehicle in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal accident involving a bicyclist and car, Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say at around 2 p.m. on November 8, a 75-year-old man struck a cyclist in the northbound lanes of 17-A.

The victim was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was not injured.

