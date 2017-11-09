CofC President works with student recommendations after racial photos surface

Related Coverage Photos surface of students with possible Lowcountry connection wearing racially offensive costumes

The President of the College of Charleston is speaking out after a student was seen in racially insensitive pictures. The photos from a Halloween party made their way around the internet.

You may remember, the photos were taken at a party in Baltimore. One shows a man and woman wearing costumes that look like prison uniforms. There’s a racial slur in the caption.

Another photo shows a teen wearing a prison uniform with “Freddie Gray” on the back of it. We learned the student attends CofC.

Today, President Glenn McConnell posted student recommendations he will be embracing to help make the campus more unified.

He said since he came back to lead his alma mater, he has been working with members of the senior leadership team to ensure CofC is a more tolerant, diverse, inclusive and welcoming community.

McConnell said “The racial incident that occurred a few weeks ago is deeply painful and a stark reminder to us all that there is always progress to be made.”

He also listed the student generated recommendations to help make the College a more inclusive and welcoming.

McConnell said:

“I embrace all three of the following student recommendations, which I think are important initiatives that will help foster a better campus climate and help us be a stronger College of Charleston community.

First, it was recommended that the College should address its Student Code of Conduct regarding acts of bullying. Dean of Students Jeri Cabot began a review of the Code of Conduct this summer. The Division of Student Affairs has been soliciting input all semester long from the Student Government Association and the Honor Board and will seek broad-based input from more students through focus groups in the spring. We plan to have a revised Code of Conduct implemented for the start of Fall 2018.

Second, the students asked for the creation of a Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT), which is something several universities have in place. Most BIRTs around the country assist universities in a coordinated response to bias-related incidents and situations that may impact campus climate. Executive Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill and Chief Diversity Officer Rénard Harris are already working with a group of campus leaders, including students, to research this initiative, come up with a proposal to implement a BIRT at the College, and secure the appropriate approvals. Our deadline to have all this work done is in Spring 2018.

Lastly, the students asked for a diversity and cultural sensitivity training module to be mandatory for all undergraduate students, similar to AlcoholEdu. All incoming freshmen would be required to take the training module beginning Fall 2018. I’ve tasked Provost Brian McGee, Dr. Caudill, and Dr. Harris to move forward with an implementation plan in coordination with the Faculty Committee on Academic Standards, Admissions, and Financial Aid. I’ve set an expectation for Dr. McGee to provide final approval of the module’s contents in Spring 2018.

We – as a university – are a constant work in progress. Change, as we know all too well, is incremental; it’s something you build on every day; it’s something you make a priority; and it’s something you follow through on with action, not just words.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is something in which we all play a part. We are all in this together, and I’ll continue to work with student leaders, faculty, and staff to improve our university.”