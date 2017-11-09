Circle K helping Lowcountry schools with “Fuel Up” night

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Thursday night, the Lowcountry community will be able to help benefit local schools.

Circle K will host “fuel up” night which kicks off the “fueling our schools” fundraising campaign.

Customers can help fund local schools by purchasing gas from a specially marked fuel pump.

Usually, one cent of every gallon will be donated to a participating school, but on “fuel up” nights, 10 cents of every gallon will be donated.

Several local schools are participating and there are specific gas stations the community will need to fill up at to benefit these schools.

-Palmetto Scholars Academy (Circle K, 7500 Dorchester Road, North Charleston)

-St. John’s High School (Circle K, 1786 Main Road, Charleston)

-West Ashley High School (Circle K, 1195 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston)

-Georgetown High School (Circle K, 2602 Highmarket Street, Georgetown)