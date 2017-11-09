Charleston Police Department investigating Credit Card Fraud suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is conducting an investigation for credit card fraud/theft that occurred at the Walmart on James Island, October 4th,2017.

Assistance is needed to identify them.

If the identity of the individuals is known, please forward the information to the CPD Team 3 office, phone number is 843-720-3916. The email you can also send information too is cherry@charleston-sc.gov or murrays@charleston-sc.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111

