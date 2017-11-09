5 inmates injured following incident at SC prison

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are responding to an incident at the Turbeville Correctional Institution, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Five inmates were injured during an altercation, according to spokesman Jeffrey Taillon. We’re told all of them are receiving medical attention on site.

At one time, authorities were working to secure two housing units. All of the housing units are now secured, according to Taillon.

All staff are uninjured and accounted for. There was no threat to the public, Taillon added.

The institution houses adult male offenders mostly sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act. The location opened in 1994 and is a level two security prison.

