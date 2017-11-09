34 new jobs headed to Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Finalcontrol, Inc., a quality assurance provider for manufacturing companies, is locating new operations in Charleston County. The project is expected to create 34 new jobs over the next year.

“Finalcontrol’s decision to open its first American operation in Charleston County is a testament to the welcoming environment provided to businesses from all corners of the globe,” Charleston County Council Chairman Victor Rawl said. “We stand ready to assist and congratulate them on this historic company achievement,” Rawl added.

Providing control services and quality assurance for manufacturing companies that need assistance validating processes, Finalcontrol offers inspection of small and large series, as well as initial samples and pre-production parts. The company supports customers in the automotive, electronic, ceramic, molded plastic and medical device industries.

To properly navigate the economic development process in South Carolina, Finalcontrol has participated in the state’s Landing Pad program, which aims to assist established companies looking to enter the U.S. or South Carolina markets for the first time. A collaborative effort between the S.C. Department of Commerce and the state’s regional economic development alliances, the program assists companies with a variety of issues and services, including regulation, taxation, and translation, as well as finding suitable office space.

“After successfully operating in Turkey and Germany for the past 10 years, Finalcontrol is entering the U.S. market by opening our first operation in North Charleston, S.C.,” Finalcontrol, Inc. Owner Gazi Yildirim said. “The Charleston region is a strategic location for us with the presence of many international companies (including existing European customers), a growing automotive sector (one of our key industries), and access to a skilled talent pool and pipeline,” he added.

Located at 7239 Cross Park Drive in North Charleston, the company is already establishing a customer base with initial operations currently underway.

“We want to settle down in Charleston, giving our customers the same high-quality standards and flexibility we provide our European customers,” Finalcontrol, Inc. Business Development Director Barbara Walter added. “We know we’ll be successful here, and plan to increase our activities and service portfolio over the next few years.”

Hiring for the new positions is ongoing, and interested applicants should contact info@finalcontrolinc.com for more information.