Missing child in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is issuing a missing child report.

The juvenile is described as Nyjah A. Polite, she also goes by the name Nia.

A black female, around the height of 5’05”, she weighs about 135 pounds, athletic build. She has two piercings in each ear, short black hair possibly in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black knee-high boots, gray pants and a pink shirt.

She was last seen on November 7th, 2017 at 8850 Dorchester Road, with a younger black female.

Both entering a white, new model, Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. Four door sedan with tinted windows.

Any information contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.