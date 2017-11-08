Fort Dorchester HS students get a taste of real-world financial responsibility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ​Fort Dorchester High School ninth grade students got a taste of what financial responsibility is like in the “real world” when they went through a program called “Reality Town.”

All of the school’s freshman class participated in the event. It aims to show students the importance of financial management and education.

Property taxes, child care, car payments, insurance and even loitering tickets were some of the expenses that participants had to manage. All students were given a booklet with a monthly income and family size listed inside. The income that students received in their booklets was connected to their grades in school.

“​The grades they get determine how much money they’re going to make,” said Scott Campsie, the director of counseling at the high school. “So if you have a good strong GPA, you’ve got plenty of money, you can make this work. If you’re not working quite so hard you’re not going to have as much money. So what we really want the kids to come away with is, I need to work harder and get better grades so that I can have the money that I want, to do the things that I want, live the life I want to live.”

Students were required to spend their income at business tables at the event to show them what monthly expenses are often a part of life after high school.

The program has been implemented in other schools. Campsie said he saw the program in place when he working in Utah.

“When I went through my counseling program in the state of Utah it was a program they had at all the middle schools,” said Campsie.

Campsie is hoping that “Reality Town” will expand to Dorchester District Two middle schools because he wants students to realize that grades are important from the first day of high school. He is giving a presentation about the program to the DD2 school board next Monday.