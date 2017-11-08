Family worried about mental health of missing woman

By Published:

Charleston Police and the family of Shannell Herbert are asking for your help locating her.

After hearing disappointing news regarding her marriage and sending suicidal text messages to family, Herbert has been reported missing to the Charleston Police Department.

She was last seen wearing black and gray zebra pattern leggings and a black sweater. Mrs. Herbert may be in a 2017 Black Honda Civic with front passenger bumper damage. SC Tags: NSG431.

Herbert suffers from depression and has attempted suicide in the past.

If you know where she may be or see her, please notify the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-577-7434.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s