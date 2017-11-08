Democrat wins House special election in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A Democrat has easily won a special election to fill a vacancy in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Unofficial returns show that 28-year-old Democrat Marvin Pendarvis of North Charleston easily defeated Republican Theron Sandy on Tuesday for the seat, which includes part of Dorchester County.

Democratic Rep. Seth Whipper gave up the seat he’s held for 22 years this summer to become a Charleston County magistrate.

Pendarvis had 81 percent of the vote against Sandy. Both men are attorneys.