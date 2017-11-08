Dash cam footage shows Sen. Paul Campbell’s arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety recently released Highway Patrol dash camera video showing Senator Paul Campbell’s arrest Saturday night.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to police. Campbell’s wife was also charged with providing false information to police, but she was not arrested.

This all stemmed from a collision between Mr. and Mrs. Campbell and 21-year-old Michaela Caddin on Interstate 26.

In an interview Tuesday, the alleged victim, Caddin, spoke about her experience prior to troopers arriving on scene. A recently released 9-1-1 recording also give information about what occurred between the collision and troopers’ arrival.

“I was raised to believe that ethics honesty and accountability are important,” that’s one of the reasons Caddin spoke about what she went through Saturday night on Interstate 26.

Michaela says around 9:15 p.m., she was hit from behind.

“They got out of their car and they’re moving around,” Caddin said.

“I then saw the woman get in the driver’s seat. Then he got in the passenger’s seat,” she said.

“The man who got out of the driver’s seat and got out of the car came to my window,” Caddin said.

On the 9-1-1 call, you can hear a man speaking to Caddin

“He asked me to move my car several times. I told him that I called 911, and I was going to stay in the emergency lane. He then handed me his business card and said, ‘let me know what you would like to do,'” Campbell said.

Parts of the man’s voice on the 9-1-1 call are inaudible.

Michaela said Tuesday that before that night she didn’t know who Paul Campbell was.

She also says she trusts in the judicial system, and she knows Senator Campbell is entitled to a fair trial.

Campbell is set to appear in court for his charges in January. His attorney, Andrew Savage, released a statement saying in part:

I have not completed our investigation of the facts and circumstances of the traffic accident that Mr. and Mrs. Campbell were involved in Saturday evening. To comment on the accident beyond to say that the Campbells were at fault would be premature.

I do know that they are relieved that no one was injured and I know that they would assure the prompt payment of reasonable damages including repairs to his client’s automobile, a rental vehicle if she is deprived of the use of her vehicle as it undergoes repairs, lost wages if the accident caused her to lose time at work and any other incidental costs she incurred.”

In the dash camera footage, Caddin explains to authorities that she saw the Campbells switch seats, and Mr. Campbell had been driving.

Mrs. Campbell tells authorities she was driving. She passed a sobriety test and was released to her car.

Senator Campbell explained his account of what happened before and after the collision.

“I’m on the phone. My wife says, ‘You’re going to be on the phone. I’ll drive the car.’ I said, ‘Drive the car.’ So, I got in the car, and we come up here, and she bumps somebody,” said Campbell to a trooper.

Authorities gave Campbell a field sobriety test. They then arrested him for driving under the influence. Campbell’s blood alcohol content was .09. The legal limit is .08.