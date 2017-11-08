CPD reports missing person

By Published:

CHARELSTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has reported that Cynthia Horsey is missing. She was last seen at 738 Rutledge Ave on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Horsey has one vehicle registered in her name.

A black, Pontiac G6. South Carolina tags: MBN434.

Which was last seen on the SC 7 northbound on Saturday, November 4th. There isn’t any reason to believe Ms. Horsey is in danger.

Anyone with information call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Det. Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029.

 

