Cool School: Harbor View Elementary

Students at Harbor View Elementary embarked on an exciting journey, one that is helping to form global connections. We’re on James Island for our Cool School of the week.

Mrs. Laughlin’s SAIL Gifted and Talented class purchased a boat from Educational Passages. They put it together with a GPS tracking system. They placed a time capsule inside with items that represent Charleston. The the Coast Guard to launch the boat off shore in May. Students tracked the boat all summer and it landed in Ireland in October.

We’ll have more on the Harbor View Elementary Cruiser Project coming up tonight on News 2 at 5.

