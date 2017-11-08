Bond set at $500k for elderly North Charleston bank robbery suspect

Related Coverage Bank robbery in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a North Charleston bank faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

John Black, 78, of Charleston, is charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal. A judge set bond at $500,000 on November 8.

On November 6, authorities responded to Heritage Trust Bank on Rivers Avenue following a bank robbery.

Witnesses told investigators that a man, later identified as Black, entered the bank, gave the teller a black bag, showed a knife, and demanded money.

After getting the money, Black left in a dark green Ford Explorer that was parked in the adjacent parking lot.

The 78-year-old was arrested just before 2 p.m. Tuesday while walking along Dorchester Road.

He is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

