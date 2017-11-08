Berkeley County Sheriff Office drug arrest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Early morning hours on November 8th, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in the area of Matilda Circle and Highwasy 45 in Pineville. A traffic stop was conducted on a maroon sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver, Steven Elliot Prioleau, told the deputy that he didn’t believe that any more drug dealers were left in the Willowood area after the Sheriff’s Office had conducted sweeps in the area a few months ago.

When being informed that drugs were being sold down in the Willowood area, Prioleau stated ‘that’s crazy’.

After a subsequent search of Mr. Prioleau, it was found that he was in possessioin of 25 different colored triangle-shaped pills that later tested presumptive for ecstasy.

Jerry Germaine Houston, Jr., who was the passenger, was found to be in possession of a handgun, white rock-like substance, and a plastic baggy with a green plant material.

The white, rock-like substance were weighed at approximately 1.3 gross grams and field tested presumptive to be cocaine.

The green plant material approximately weighed in at 11.38 grams and field tested presumptive to be marijuana.

Both were arrested and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and bond court. Prioleau has a hold placed upon him for Possession With the Intent to Distribute Ecstasy and the service of a family court bench warrant.

Houston was charged with Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.