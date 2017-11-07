Thousands of South Carolinians are expected to head to the polls Tuesday as communities across the state hold local elections.

You can count on News 2 to be your local election headquarters for coverage of the key races and ballot issues in the Lowcountry.

All polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters are required to bring a current form of identification to the polls. The following items are acceptable forms of voter I.D.

● Drivers license – SC

● DMV-issued photo ID – SC

● Voter registration card with photo

● South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit

● Military photo ID

● US passport

Voters who encounter an obstacle to getting a Photo ID should bring their paper voter registration card without a photo with them to their polling place.

These voters can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and to their obstacle to obtaining a Photo ID and vote a provisional ballot. This ballot will count unless the county board of canvassers has grounds to believe the affidavit is false.

No campaign materials are allowed within 200 ft of voting precinct or inside the precinct; this includes button, hats, T-shirts, bumper stickers, etc.

Click here to find your voting precinct.

THE ISSUES

News 2 is following a number of races across the Lowcountry. Voters in Charleston and Dorchester counties will select a new state representative for House District 113. The seat was vacated in August when Seth Whipper stepped down to become a Charleston County magistrate. Democrat Marvin Pendarvis and Republican Theron Sandy are trying to claim the open seat.

In the city of Charleston, voters are considering an affordable housing referendum. If approved, the city would issue $20 million of general obligation bonds to fund affordable housing developments. According to Charleston Communications Director Jack O’Toole, the city hopes to build 800 new housing units.

Voters in Isle of Palms are also considering a referendum. The measure would allow the city to issue more than $5 million of general obligation bonds to fund the second phase of a marina revitalization project. The work includes parking, new docks, and space for pedestrians. Supporters say the docks have not been renovated in more than 30 years, while opponents argue that other things should be paid for first.

News 2 is also following mayoral and town council races in several communities, including Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Georgetown and Summerville.

