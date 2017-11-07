TSA to demonstrate new screening procedures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To ensure the security of airline passengers and the nation’s airports. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at South Carolina airorts in the near future. The procedures, which were announced earlier this year, require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in the standard lanes.

TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and set them in a bin with nothing on top or below. Similarly to how laptops have been screened for years. This helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image. Passengers may experience more bag checks, however, through extensive testing. TSA identified ways to improve screening procedures with quicker and more targeted measures.

Join us for a demonstration at Charleston International Airport Thursday to see how to prepare for the new procedure and visual aids illustrating why TSA has various procedures in place.

WHO: Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson

WHEN: 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 9

WHERE: Charleston International Airport (CHS); Meeting point: front of security checkpoint