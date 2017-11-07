TSA to demonstrate new screening procedures

By Published:
Security check at renovated Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To ensure the security of airline passengers and the nation’s airports. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items at South Carolina airorts in the near future. The procedures, which were announced earlier this year, require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in the standard lanes.

TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and set them in a bin with nothing on top or below. Similarly to how laptops have been screened for years. This helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image. Passengers may experience more bag checks, however, through extensive testing. TSA identified ways to improve screening procedures with quicker and more targeted measures.

Join us for a demonstration at Charleston International Airport Thursday to see how to prepare for the new procedure and visual aids illustrating why TSA has various procedures in place.

 WHO:             Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson

 WHEN:          10 a.m. on Thursday, November 9

WHERE:       Charleston International Airport (CHS); Meeting point: front of security checkpoint

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s