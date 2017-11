CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You ever feel like you run out of ranch dressing way too quick? Well don’t worry anymore folks because you can now purchase a keg of ranch.

Yeah, I said it. A keg of ranch from Hidden Valley. It’s height is 9.7 inches and diameter is 6.3 inches.

Stackable and holds up to literally 5 liters of ranch.

You can purchases this amazing keg for only fifty dollars.