Teenager pleads guilty in Mount Pleasant stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager accused in the stabbing death of a classmate in Mount Pleasant pleaded guilty in court, Tuesday morning.

Matthew Fischer was arrested and charged with murder and weapons possession. He was arrested back in 2015 after fatally stabbing 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh.

The fight reportedly broke out over Fischer’s then-girlfriend Natalie Brown.

In court on November 7, Fischer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. That offense has a possible sentence of 2-30 years.

Fischer’s defense attorney, Andy Savage, argued Fischer was acting in self-defense.

Officials say Fischer was visiting his girlfriend when he saw a message she’d received from 17-year-old Luke Cavanaugh. Officials say Fischer responded to the message using his girlfriend’s phone to write, “come over and I’ll kill you, man.”

Fisher was 16 at the time of the incident.

A sentencing is expected later this month. Meantime, he remains on bond under house arrest.