Riverdogs will host a food festival Saturday at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – Before winter weather sweeps through the Lowcountry, the Charleston RiverDogs welcome fans to The Joe for a Saturday of live music and a sampling of shrimp ‘n grits from around Charleston. The gates will open for the food festival featuring shrimp ‘n grits presented by Charleston Mix on Saturday, November 11 from 12-3 at Joe Riley Park.

“We’re excited to host this brand-new event celebrating a local favorite,” said RiverDogs Director of Special Events Kristen Wolfe. “The response from so many local restaurants and individuals wanting to showcase their best recipe has been phenomenal as we try to take advantage of an outdoor event at The Joe while we still can.”

A variety of local establishments will be on hand including Jasmine Porch, Toast, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Gillie’s Soul Food, Ms. Rose’s, Parson Jack’s, and Oscar’s, along with the RiverDogs’ own Josh Shea. Contestants will compete for a People’s Choice Award, Judge’s Choice Award, and a $500 grand prize. Individuals who think they have the best shrimp ‘n grits in town can also contact the RiverDogs about entering the contest.

Along with a smattering of the local favorite dish, fans will have access to a cash bar including Bloody Marys from Charleston Mix, and live music by the Blue Plantation Band.

Other attractions include a Kid’s Zone for younger fans and a Vendor Village featuring a host of local businesses in attendance.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $20 in advance.

$25 day-of at the Riley Park box office or online via rileyparkevents.com and include a shrimp ‘n grits sample with the price of admission.

Select VIP tickets that includes oysters and a private VIP area are available for $40.

