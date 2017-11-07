Public shooting range under review, improvement plan

The Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests (FMS) manage several rifle ranges across South Carolina. Shooting sports are long-standing and appropriate uses of national forest system lands. Beginning this fall, they are assessing environmental conditions of two ranges, Cedar Creek rifle range in the upstate and Boggy Head rifle range on the coast.

“We are taking a proactive approach to range management,” said Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. “Many of our ranges are aging, some built in the 1970’s and at that time had fewer users, today it is a very popular sport. There may be environmental concerns with some of our ranges, and it may be beneficial to consider other locations or options,” Lint said. We need to ensure the ranges provide high-quality, safe and environmentally sustainable facilities now and into the future.

Upon completion of the assessments, the FMS will review facility design, recycling methods, and best management practices. Additional assessments are planned at other ranges in the near future.

Earlier this year, the FMS re-opened the Twin Ponds rifle range on the coast in partnership with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The newly re-opened range has 34 shooting lanes (including both pistol and rifle) and is staffed five days a week.

For more information on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its district offices, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the national forests!