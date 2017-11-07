Pendarvis wins House District 113 seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry voters in Charleston and Dorchester counties selected a new state representative for House District 113, Tuesday evening.

Democrat Marvin Pendarvis is now representing the district.

The seat was vacated in August when Seth Whipper stepped down to become a Charleston County magistrate. Pendarvis and Republican Theron Sandy were trying to claim the open seat.

The Chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party Brady Quirk-Garvan issued the following statement after Pendarvis’ win

We are thrilled that Marvin Pendarvis has been elected as the new representative for SC House District 113. Marvin Pendarvis represents a new generation of leadership that is badly needed in Columbia. We are grateful for this overwhelming victory for the Democratic Party.