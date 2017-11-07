Official stole city money to pay luxury car repairs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say the finance director of a South Carolina city took nearly $125,000 of the city’s money and spent it on repairs for a Jaguar and a Porsche.

SLED stated that the former city of Clemson Finance Director Tom Sparacino was charged with embezzlement Tuesday.

A sworn statement from an agent states a city employee noticed suspicious charges earlier this year on city credit cards.

The statement says an audit determined Sparacino charged nearly $125,000 on city credit cards starting in 2011 and spent it on repairs and maintenance for a Porsche, Jaguar and Volvo registered in his name and to purchase smartphones, and pay his personal cellphone bills.

It wasn’t known if Sparacino had a lawyer.