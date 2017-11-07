McRib fans rejoice — McDonald’s is bringing back pork sandwich

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) — McRib returns for a limited time at participating restaurants in South Carolina.

McRib Locator is a website that uses crowdsourcing to track the sandwich. Customers can also locate the sandwich with the official McRib Finder app for iOS and Android phones.

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” said McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer in a news release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”

The sandwich dates back 35 years.

The McRib was last in restaurants in December 2016.