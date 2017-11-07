Lowcountry students conduct exit polling following elections

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Students at the University School of the Lowcountry conducted their annual exit polling project following the November 7 elections.

The students canvassed voters at precincts in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and the Isle of Palms.

Based on 800+ completed polls, students and staff say Will Haynie (63%) is elected Mayor of Mount Pleasant over incumbent Linda Page (37%). We’re told Haynie won all 13 polling locations students surveyed voters.

When 878 voters across Mount Pleasant were asked: “What is the single most important problem facing Mount Pleasant (that is, the one you would like to see be resolved by the Mayor and Town Council)?” Traffic/Transportation remains the number one issue. Environment and Open/transparent government round out the top three.

In the Isle of Palms mayoral race, based on 242 exit polls from both polling locations on the Isle of Palms, Jimmy Carroll defeats Dick Cronin, winning at both polling locations surveyed in both the morning and mid-day.