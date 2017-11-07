Inmates refuse to return to cells at SC prison

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say inmates in a portion of the prison in Bennettsville are refusing to go back into their cells.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Communications Director Jeff Taillon says personnel with the department are responding to an inmate altercation Tuesday afternoon at Evans Correctional Institution, located at 610 SC-9, in Bennettsville.

“In half of a housing unit, inmates are refusing to return to their cells. Department of Corrections staff are responding to return these inmates to their cells,” Taillon says in an email to News13.

Taillon says all other housing units at the prison are secure and there is no threat to the public. Taillon did not comment on if anyone was hurt.