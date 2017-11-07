Incumbents lead in unofficial Summerville Town Council election results

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Unofficial results for the Summerville Town Council races for Districts 1, 3 and 5 show that all of the incumbents have won re-election.

In District 1 Louis Brown challenged Aaron Brown. Brown received 506 votes or about 80 percent of the counted votes. Smith received 123 votes.

“The people that vote for me I think they are voting for me because they like the way Summerville is,” said Brown who spoke with News 2 on Election Day. “They want a stable government. They want reliability in government. They want a council that they can count on to take care of them based on the fact that government should do for people what they can’t do for themselves.”

Walter Bailey is winning in District 3 with with about 62 percent of the vote. He was challenged by Brandy Sutherland.

District 5 was the closest race. Incumbent Kima Garten Schmidt received 299 votes or about 51 percent of the vote. Marty Boyle received 287 votes which is almost 49 percent of the counted votes.

The results are as of 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday night.