‘I took care of business:’ 82-year-old woman fights off would-be robber

TARPON SPRINGS, FL ( WFLA ) – An 82-year-old Florida woman fought off a would-be robber on Monday.

Police say Mary Barrineau had just withdrawn cash from the Bank of America on East Tarpon Avenue. When she was headed to her car, police say Jennifer Kearin came up to her and demanded money.

“You have to fight. You can’t just let them take advantage of you and steal your money. So I took care of business,” said Barrineau.

“She grabbed my purse and she started running for her car. I ran after her. I don’t believe that I ran but I did.”

After that, Barrineau started fighting even harder.

“I tackled her in the car. She said ‘leave me alone, I am going to have your money.’ I said, ‘no you’re not’ and I shoved her down and started scratching her face.”

Barrineau held Kearin down in the front seat of Kearin’s car and screamed for help.

“I took her by the blouse like this. Real tight and she said, ‘you’re hurting me, you’re hurting me, let me go, I’m not going to let you go, but you’re hurting me,’ I said, ‘that is just too bad and I’m going to hang on.’”

Two good Samaritans saw Barrineau struggling and called 911. They also used their vehicles to block the suspect in until police arrived.

Barrineau got her purse back and Kearin went to jail.

“I guess I was scared without realizing I was scared. I had to fight for my rights,” said Barrineau.

More stories you may like on 7News Bucks get Bledsoe from Suns for Monroe, 2 draft picks MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Bledsoe’s disgruntled days are over. The talented guard is getting a fresh start with the Milwaukee Bucks, who have an… Texas massacre is seized on by both sides in gun debate Gun-rights supporters have seized on the Texas church massacre as proof of the well-worn saying that the best answer to a bad guy with a gun… Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, dies WASHINGTON (AP) — Apollo 12 astronaut Richard “Dick” F. Gordon Jr., one of a dozen men who flew around the moon but didn’t land there, has d… Latest: Retired couple originally from Michigan among dead SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local): 6:50 p.m. One of several married couples kill… Pentagon has known of crime reporting lapses for 20 years WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has known for at least two decades about failures to give military criminal history information to the FBI, i… Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Texas church gunman went aisle by aisle through the First Baptist pews looking for victims and shot cry… USA Gymnastics hires Kerry Perry as new president and CEO USA Gymnastics is reaching outside the sport in an effort to move forward after a sex abuse scandal. The organization hired Kerry Perry as i… NBA G League All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Westchester 3 0 1.000 — Maine 2 0 1.000 ½ Long Island 1 0 1.000 1 Raptors 0 1 … ‘I took care of business:’ 82-year-old woman fights off would-be robber An 82-year-old Florida woman fought off a would-be robber on Monday. Trump and the DMZ: The surprise that wasn’t to be SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — It was the big surprise that was not to be. Donald Trump, America’s showman president, hatched a secret plan to vi… School selling bulletproof panels for students’ backpacks A Miami private school is offering parents an unusual item for sale: bulletproof panels for their kids’ backpacks. Pendarvis wins House District 113 seat Lowcountry voters in Charleston and Dorchester counties selected a new state representative for House District 113, Tuesday evening. Russia and West clash over blaming Syria for chemical use UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia clashed with Western nations Tuesday over a report blaming Syria for a deadly chemical weapons attack, with Mos… Trump visits Beijing amid mounting tensions over trade BEIJING (AP) — After a brief truce with China to cooperate on North Korea, President Donald Trump visits Beijing this week amid mounting U.S… Patriots LB Hightower placed on injured reserve FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have placed linebacker and defensive captain Dont’a Hightower on injured reserve. The team… Trump surprise trip to DMZ thwarted by fog SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A surprise visit by President Donald Trump to the heavily fortified Korean demilitarized zone was thwarted by bad …