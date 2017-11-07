House fire in North Charleston extinguished View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A house fire in the Union Heights area of North Charleston has been extinguished, according to officials.

The North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to a home on Hampton just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

“Great Teamwork through autoaid,” according to a tweet from Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Minick.

The blaze was reported out just before 4:30 p.m.

