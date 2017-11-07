House fire in North Charleston extinguished
House fire in North Charleston extinguished x
Latest Galleries
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A house fire in the Union Heights area of North Charleston has been extinguished, according to officials.
The North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to a home on Hampton just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.
“Great Teamwork through autoaid,” according to a tweet from Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Minick.
The blaze was reported out just before 4:30 p.m.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.