Former student found with BB gun at S Carolina high school

By Published:

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old dropout has been arrested after bringing a BB gun to the parking lot of his South Carolina high school.

Simpsonville Police said several students told officers at Hillcrest High School about the weapon Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the teen drove off with the BB gun as officers approached, but was stopped and arrested on Interstate 385, a short distance away.

Greenville County School District spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said in an email that the teen had left the school on his own and officials were trying to get him to re-enroll.

No injuries were reported.

