Fifth person arrested in shooting death of former East Carolina player

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Police have arrested another suspect in the shooting death of a former ECU football player.

Raleigh police tell local media outlets that 33-year-old Ashanti Radee Bennett is charged with murder in the death of Anthony Domonique Lennon.

Last month, authorities reported 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville were arrested for murder conspiracy. Also, 35-year-old Jamar Allen is charged with felony conspiracy but hasn’t been arrested.

Police have also arrested 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens, accusing her of giving Spellman an alibi, saying he was somewhere other than where police think he was when Lennon was killed.

Authorities say Lennon was shot to death on June 23 behind a Raleigh restaurant.