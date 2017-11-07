Celebrating the life of Roy Halladay: MLB all-star pitcher, plane enthusiast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have confirmed former Major League Baseball player Roy Halladay was killed in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday off the Pasco County coast.

Halladay was a Major League Baseball pitcher who began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays drafted Halladay in the first round, 17th overall, in 1995. He made his debut on September 20, 1998.

He stayed with the Blue Jays before leaving to join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010. Halladay retired after the 2013 season.

Halladay won several awards throughout his career, including the AL Cy Young in 2003 and the NL Cy Young in 2010. He was named NL all-star in 2010 and 2011, and made six all-star game appearances.

The Phillies released this statement:

We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

